Gulf World Marine Institute will release 15 sea turtles from St. George Island on Monday.
Gulf World is releasing the 14 Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and 1 loggerhead turtle into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, February the 21st at 11:30 am at the St. George Island State Park.
The cold stunned sea turtles are from a group of about 50 which were rescued from a cold stun event in New England.
The turtles have been in rehabilitation at Gulf World since December 9th.
Most of the turtles have already been released, but these needed some additional treatment and care.
The animals are now eating and diving normally and have been medically cleared for release.
The sea turtle release is open to the public so feel free to come out and watch and take pictures or video.
Again, the release will happen on Monday morning at 11:30 at the St. George Island State Park so try to get out there early for the best view.
