NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING AND EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR WAKULLA COUNTY COMMISSION

The Wakulla County Commission will conduct a Special Meeting and an Executive Session at 4:00p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2017 in the County Commission Chambers located at 29 Arran Road, Suite 101, Crawfordville, Florida, to discuss the following ongoing litigation: GULF GROUP, INC., a Florida corporation, Plaintiff vs. WAKULLA COUNTY, a political subdivision of the State of Florida; PREBLE-RISH, INC., a Florida corporation, Defendants, CASE NO(S). 2015-CA-000183 (Bostic) and 2015-CA-000184 (Surf); WAKULLA COUNTY, FLORIDA, a political subdivision of the State of Florida, Plaintiff vs. MERCHANTS BONDING COMPANY (MUTUAL), a Foreign Profit Corporation, Defendant, CASE NO(S). 2016-CA-000153 (Bostic) and 2016-CA-000154 (Surf). After the Special Meeting is convened the Board will go into closed session pursuant to Section 286.011(8), Florida Statutes.
The discussions in this session shall be confined to settlement negotiations, litigation status and strategy related to the above-referenced cases. The session will be recorded by a certified court reporter. In attendance at this meeting will be Commission Chairman Ralph Thomas, Commissioner Mike Stewart, Commissioner Randy Merritt, Commissioner Jerry Moore, Commissioner Chuck Hess, County Administrator David Edwards, County Attorney Heather Encinosa, litigation counsel, Heath Stokley and a certified court reporter. The executive session will last approximately 1 hour.
Following the closed session, the Board will reconvene in open session so that the Board can take action, if necessary. At which time, the Chair may announce the termination of the Executive Session. If you have any questions, please contact Jessica Welch at (850) 926-0919 or jwelch@mywakulla.com
