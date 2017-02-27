Officials need help finding the person injuring baby pelicans in Panacea

Wildlife officials in Wakulla County are concerned that someone is purposefully injuring baby pelicans in the area.
Nearly two dozen of the birds have been found since December and most will never be able to fly again.
All of the injured birds were found in Panacea, mainly between the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and Mad Anthony's.
The pelicans are not even a year old.
All of them were found with one wing broken in half.
Initially officials believed the injuries were part of the young pelicans learning to dive and fish, but now it seems the injuries are being intentionally inflicted.
The Florida Wild Mammal Association, which is treating more than 20 of the birds, say the pelicans appear to have been grabbed by the wings and smashed, snapping the humerus or joints in the elbow.
The birds were then thrown back into the water, unable to fly, hunt or eat.
Basically they were left to die.
If you have any information about any person or persons involved please report it immediately.
This is a federal offense and it is being investigated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
To report a sighting of abuse or a particular incident please call the FWC Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.
Take photos or videos if possible for evidence.
If you see an injured pelican, please pick it up if possible and bring it to the Florida Wild Mammal Association immediately.
