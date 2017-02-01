Renovation work is continuing at the Historic Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.
Contractors are currently working in the building to level the floor.
In the 116 years since the Fort Coombs Armory was constructed in 1901 the building has settled slightly.
This is most noticeable in the main hall where the floor is separating from the wall at places and distinct waves in the floor are evident as you walk across the room.
The floor is now being raised and leveled by the installation of over 140 screw jacks beneath the floor of the main hall.
A separate foundation pad was dug by hand for each jack in the crawl space beneath the building.
The jacks will be adjusted individually to raise the low areas of the floor into as near a level condition as possible.
The work should be completed before the Chef Sampler on February 12.
Iit is being funded through a grant from the Florida Department of State, Division of Historical Resources which was awarded to the County last September.
The general contractor for the job is ARC/Masterbuilders, Inc.
The subcontractor for the floor work is Alpha Foundation Specialists.
