If you would like to learn more about local shorebirds, there will be a guided shorebird walk at Cape San Blas this Saturday.
Ezra Thompson from the Audubon Society will lead the 2 hour walk at Salinas Park.
The focus will be on beach nesting birds incuding snowy plovers, american oystercatchers, willets, terns and herons.
There will also be information on Audubon Florida's volunteer bird stewardship program which teaches people how to protect shorebirds from disturbance during nesting season and to educate the public about the birds.
To sign up for this Saturday's bird walk, send an e-mail to ethompson@audubon.org.
Space is limited so sign up today.
If you can't make this weekend's event, there will be a second bird walk on February the 26th at the St. George Island state Park.
