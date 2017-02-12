Sunday, February 12, 2017

The Carrabelle City Hall will hold a special workshop regarding the relocation of City Hall on Monday, February 13th at 4 PM

Carrabelle City Commission
SPECIAL WORKSHOP
Regarding: Relocation of City Hall

Monday, February 13, 2017
4:00 p.m.

Carrabelle City Complex
850-697-3618
Agenda Attached



