The Carrabelle History Museum Cordially Invites You to Attend Forgotten Coast: Return to Wild Florida

The Carrabelle History Museum
Cordially Invites You to Attend
the Second Movie
of the
Forgotten Coast Film Festival
featuring the spectacular documentary
Forgotten Coast: Return to Wild Florida
Thursday, February 16
6:00-8:30 p.m.
Franklin County Senior Center - Carrabelle
201 NW Avenue F
Carrabelle, FL 32322
The Forgotten Coast Film Festival continues this month with the breathtaking documentary film, “Forgotten Coast: Return to Wild Florida” on Thursday, February 16, 6:00 pm at the Franklin Senior Center at 201 NW Avenue F, in Carrabelle. This film follows three friends as they leave civilization and become immersed in a vast and unexplored wildlife corridor stretching from the Everglades to the Florida-Alabama border. The rugged thousand-mile journey by foot, paddle, and bike traverses Florida’s Forgotten Coast including our very own Tate’s Hell State Forest.
A program of the Carrabelle History Museum, the goal of the Forgotten Coast Film Festival is to bring the best quality Forgotten Coast area films to Carrabelle and introduce people to these wonderful works featuring the beauty of our very own region. There is no admission and refreshments will be available for purchase to benefit the Franklin Senior Center.
For more information, contact the Carrabelle History Museum at 850-697-2141 or carr
abellehistorymuseum@gmail.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
http://live.oysterradio.com/