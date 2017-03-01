Don't Miss Spring in Mexico Beach!

|
|March is here and that means springtime in Mexico Beach. But before we get into the excitement of spring, we must wish our snowbirds farewell. We were delighted to host our annual Snowbird Luncheon on March 2 and we had a great turnout. Over 300 of our winter visitors came out for lunch and fellowship. Live music was provided by Rockin’ Randall, and great door prizes were provided by our local businesses. And contrary to popular belief, there is such a thing as a “free lunch”! We thank all our winter guests for making Mexico Beach their home away from home and look forward to seeing them again soon.
For those looking for a last minute vacation getaway, you’re in luck as our lodging partners still have the perfect home for you. Check out all our partners and their great rates. Our beaches are pristine and waters beautiful.
|
|AND THE
WINNER IS...
|Last month, we had a $50 gift certificate off a vacation rental reservation from Gulf Coast Vacation Rentals up for grabs, and the winner is Linda Cassin from Jefferson City, Missouri. Congrats, Linda! This month, we’re giving away a gift certificate to Killer Seafood. From famous fish tacos to prize-winning key lime pie, the gang at Killer Seafood can feed anyone with a “killer” appetite. To put your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Melissa (melissa@mexicobeach.com) and be sure to put your contact info in the e-mail.
|
|WHAT'S NEW
|The City of Mexico Beach has implemented a Leave No Trace ordinance, which took effect on March 1, 2017. Beachgoers cannot leave anything on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Such items include tents and tent frames, chairs, toys, etc. All items must be removed each day when you leave the beach. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|
|GUMBO WAS GOOD AND THEN IT WAS GONE!
|Last month we had our annual Gumbo Cook-Off and it was wonderful! This event is a fund-raiser for our July 4th Best Blast on the Beach fireworks show. The day started with a threat of rain, but it stopped before the event opened and the sky turned blue. We had an estimate of over 1,500 gumbo lovers joining us and everyone seemed to have a great time. A list of winners can be found here.
|
|Mexico Beach Farmer’s & Craft Market
|March 11
|The Farmer’s & Craft Market will take place at Parker Park in Mexico Beach!! Market hours will be from 9:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. (CDT). There will be a wide variety of produce, crafts, photography, jewelry, and much more for you to browse through. Spend the morning going from booth to booth and purchasing locally produced goods and produce. Bring the family and make a day of it in beautiful Mexico Beach.
|
|
|Mexico Beach 17th Annual Photography Contest
|April 1 – July 31
|The Mexico Beach 17th Annual Photography Contest starts April 1 and runs until July 31. We welcome all photographs taken in Mexico Beach, past and present. All photographs will be submitted for judging after July 31, and the winners will be contacted and announced on the Mexico Beach website, on our social media pages, and in the e-newsletter. Winning photographs will be displayed in the Mexico Beach Welcome Center after judging.
|
|
|An Unforgettable Wedding Vow Renewal
|April 8
|For the third year, we are inviting all couples to join us at the Sunset Park beaches on Saturday, April 8 at 4:00 p.m. as we celebrate generations of love with a special shared vow renewal ceremony. The ceremony will take place on the beach with a photographer capturing the wonderful renewal. Afterwards, all couples are invited to a complimentary champagne and cupcake reception back at the park. To register for this event, please click here. Some of our lodging partners are offering special rates for this weekend’s event, so don’t forget to check with them and make your reservations today.
|
|
|Gulf Coast Salute Air Show
|April 22 – 23
|Tyndall Air Force Base will be opening its gates to the public to host the Gulf Coast Salute Air Show on April 22 and 23. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and the Air Force Thunderbirds will be featured at this FREE event.
|
|
|Spring Beach Blast Triathlon and Duathlon
|April 29
|The Spring Beach Blast Triathlon and Duathlon is set for Saturday, April 29. The race offers both a sprint and an Olympic distance run in either a triathlon or duathlon style race. Athletes can pick the best race and distance that meets their needs. All races start from the same spot on the beautiful beaches and the bike and run venture through both Mexico Beach and St. Joe Beach. Volunteers are welcome; please call the Mexico Beach Welcome Center at (850) 648-8196. Beach Blast is sanctioned by USA Triathlon.
|
|
|Forgotten Coast en Plein Air – America’s Great Paint-Out
|May 4 – 15
|The 12th Annual Forgotten Coast en Plein Air - America's Great Paint-Out will kick off on May 4 with artist receptions and demonstrations. Nationally known artists gather to capture what some believe to be the last vestige of authentic Old Florida. Artists can be seen painting alongside the roads overlooking the Gulf from Mexico Beach to Alligator Point, as well as in out-of-the-way settings. Artists from across the States, as well as international locations, capture images of nature, flora and fauna, and local color in the plein air tradition. The event comprises daily artist demonstrations, workshops, and sales of locally created art. For more information on exhibits, receptions, and artist demonstrations, or for a complete schedule of events, click here.
|
|SHRIMP NACHO CUPS
|This is an easy recipe with a delicious outcome.
|INGREDIENTS
|1 bag tortilla scoops
2 pounds shredded Mexican blend cheese
1 ½ pounds cooked shrimp
1 cup mayonnaise
4 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped
½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
¼ cup dried minced onion
1 ½ tablespoons ground cumin
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
|DIRECTIONS
|Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Peel shrimp and cut into small pieces. Place tortilla scoops onto the prepared baking sheet. Mix cheese, shrimp, mayonnaise, chipotle peppers, cilantro, minced onion, cumin, and black pepper together in a bowl. Spoon mixture onto the tortilla cups. Bake in preheated oven for 3 minutes. Turn on the broiler and broil nachos until lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Allow nachos to sit at room temperature for about 2 minutes before serving.
|The MBARA has published another great cookbook (3rd edition) and it’s now available to you! With 280 recipes, there are some great meals you can prepare and enjoy. If you would like a copy, you can visit www.MBARA.org for more information.
|UNITED STATES COAST GUARD
Living on the coast, we frequently see and hear about the Coast Guard. So this month, we thought we would provide you with some information about them that you might find interesting.
The Coast Guard is part of the U.S. Armed Forces but not part of the Department of Defense (except in time of war). It’s now part of the Department of Homeland Security.
The Coast Guard has about 42,000 active duty members—about the same size as the New York City Police Department.
The Coast Guard’s missions include search and rescue, maintaining aids to navigation, maritime safety, drug interdiction, federal law enforcement, ice patrol operations, and protection of about 95,000 miles of U.S. coastline. Members also serve in Afghanistan, Japan, the Arctic, the Antarctic, and Bahrain.
Coast Guard officers are trained at the USCG Academy in New London, Connecticut, and enlisted sailors are trained at “boot camp” in Cape May, New Jersey.
Douglas Albert Munro is the only Coast Guardsman to receive the Medal of Honor; the medal was awarded posthumously for Munro’s valor at Guadalcanal during WWII. An American Legion post is named for him in Panama City, Florida.
Last year the Coast Guard responded to over 20,000 search and rescue cases and saved over 3,800 lives.
Generally speaking, the color of the ship’s hull indicates the type of ship it is: white is for high endurance cutters and patrol boats, black is for aids to navigation ships (buoy tenders), and red is for ice breakers. The distinctive “racing stripe” was added in 1976.
Some well-known Coast Guardsman are:
- Boxer Jack Dempsey (1919-1926)
- Singer/Dancer Buddy Ebsen (1941-1946)
- Writer (Roots) Alex Haley (1939-1959)
- Actor Cesar Romero (1942-1946)
- Golfer Arnold Palmer (1950-1953)
- Lloyd Bridges and his sons, Beau and Jeff, all served in the Coast Guard.
|
