Area Agency on Aging to host three workshops in Franklin County on March the 8th

The Area Agency on Aging for North Florida, Inc. will host three public meetings in Franklin County on March 8th. The purpose of these meetings is to gather input from senior adults in Franklin County about what programs and services they believe are most needed in the community. Findings will be used to establish priority areas for funding allocated by the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners.
Meeting times and locations are as follows:
10:00 am: Carrabelle at the Franklin County Senior Center 201 NW Avenue F
11:30 am: Eastpoint at the Public Library 60 Hickory Dip, Eastpoint, FL
2:00 pm: Apalachicola at the Holy Family Center 203 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street
Individuals wishing to provide input who are unable to attend these meetings are welcome to email comments to the Area Agency on Aging for North Florida, Inc. at aaanf@aaanf.org. For more information, please contact Lisa Bretz at (850)488-0055.
http://live.oysterradio.com/