Don't miss Camp Gordon Johnston Days this weekend in Carrabelle

The Camp Gordon Johnston Days celebration and parade will be held in Carrabelle this weekend.
The event kicks off this evening at 6 with a veteran’s low country boil at the Camp Gordon Johnston American Legion Post 82 in Lanark Village.
The social is open to all veterans with one guest or widows of WWII veterans.
The annual parade will begin at 10:45 on Saturday morning.
It will include an extensive lineup of military vehicles as well as local community groups and associations.
There will also be an airport fly-in at the Carrabelle airport from 9 till 3 with vintage aircraft, helicopter rides, and live entertinment and the Camp Gordon Johnston WWII museum will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. showing documentary films throughout the day.
The day ends with a dinner dance at the Franklin County Senior Citizens Ceter in Carrabelle starting at 6.
Tickets for the dinner are 10 dollars eac and can be purchased at the senior center at 201 Northwest Avenue F.
For more information about Camp Gordon Johnston Days, go on-line to www.campgordonjohnston.com.
