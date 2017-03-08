Franklin County commissioners approve updated nudity ordinance

Franklin county commissioners on Tuesday approved an updated public nudity ordinance for the county.
The county began work last year to tighten the language in the county’s nudity ordinance because of a Las Vegas style male revue that was held last March at a business on St. George Island.
The Revue did not violate the county's existing nudity ordinance which was written in 1998, but many people said it did violate local morality standards.
They also said it threatened Franklin County's reputation as a family-oriented destination.
The new ordinance spells out a legal defnition of nudity and prohibits nudity from all public places including streets and sidewalks, parks and beaches, and businesses and commercial establishments even those that sell alcohol or require a cover charge to enter.
Violating the ordinance is a misdemeanor and can be punished by a 500 dollar fine or 60 days in jail.
The county is also working on a rule to regulate adult entertainment – the county commission will consider that rule at their first meeting in April.
