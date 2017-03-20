Franklin County correctional officer facing domestic violence charges

A local correctional officer is facing domestic violence charges after sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call from his home last Friday night.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested 45 year old Fred Register just after 10 PM Friday after they were called to the home by a juvenile who said Register was involved in a physical altercation with his wife.
When deputies arrived they discovered Register had choked his wife with a belt and battered one of the juveniles at the home.
Register was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic battery.
Register has since resigned as a corrections deputy with the Franklin County Sheriffs Office.
