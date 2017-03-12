Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

JETHRO is a 2 yr old Beagle mix and one of the sweetest souls to ever come thru our door. He was picked up on Hwy 65 and brought to us. He wasn't reclaimed. This sweet dog is calm and gentle and will make a wonderful family pet. If you have been looking for a dog for your family, please consider our Jethro. What a sweetheart!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
