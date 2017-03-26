Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

CHARLIE is a 7 month old Lab and maybe Plott hound mix and we think he is a great looking pup. He is super sweet and affectionate and has a gentle nature and happy demeanor. He loves human interaction and will make a wonderful pet for some lucky family. He is neutered, heartworm negative and ready for his forever home!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
