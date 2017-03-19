Franklin County Humane Society seeks donations and a new home for abused dog

A dog that was recently rescued from a home in Apalachicola in an animal cruelty case is now looking for a new home and the humane society is asking for donations to help pay for her medical treatment.
In February, an Apalachicola woman was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a resident reported that a distressed dog was chained by her neck at a home on Oyster Road.
Mia was treated at the Apalachicola Bay Animal Clinic and was recently released to the Franklin County Humane Society.
The Humane Society is now looking for a good home for Mia as well as donations toward her medical care.
Mia’s medical care for her injuries was substantial.
The Apalachicola Bay Animal Clinic didn’t charge for hospitalization but in addition to treating her injuries, Mia was spayed and still needs to be treated for heartworms – and the humane society doesn't have the funds to pay for the work.
The Humane Society has a “second chance fund”.
The funds in the account are used when animals need medical care above and beyond routine care.
That account has been depleted due to all the heartworm treatments the humane society provides as well as other medical procedures, so the group is asking for donations to help cover Mia’s care.
You can make a donation through their website at www.forgottenpets.org.
Just click on “help” and look for the “donate with paypal” icon.
You can also simply mail a check to the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 highway 65, Eastpoint, FL 32328.
