FWC seeks information from flounder, sheepshead and tripletail fishermen

If you fish for Flounder, Sheepshead, or Tripletail, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to hear from you.
The FWC is collecting feedback on Florida’s flounder, sheepshead and tripletail fisheries.
They are trying to get information on who is actively fishing for them and who catches them while targeting other species
They want to know when and where the fish are targeted and how people fish for them
The yalso want you thoughts on how the fisheries are doing and any opiions you might have on current management of these species.
If you don't mind providing the information, just go online to MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
