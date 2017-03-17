Ghost hunters will be in the Orman House in Apalachicola on Saturday night and you can watch on-line

A paranormal investigation group is coming to Franklin County on Saturday to investigate one of Apalachicola's oldest and most historic buildings.
KnightEyes Paranormal Investigations out of Panama City plans to conduct a paranormal investigation at the historic Orman House on March 18th.
The group will spend the night in the 179 year old building to answer the question: Is someone still living in the Orman House?
The house was originally built in 1838 by Thomas Orman, who made his fortune shipping cotton.
He built the house on the bluffs overlooking the Apalachicola River so he could keep a close eye on his business.
Local legend holds that some of the Ormans were less than willing to leave the beautiful house on the bluff and there have been claims of footsteps and other strange sounds in the house at night.
The interior of the home contains all original furniture from the family including personal items like the families wedding china and handwritten letters.
The house is now open to the public for guided tours.
And the public will be able to watch the investigation from the safety of their own homes.
KnightEyes Paranormal will broadcast the investigation LIVE on their facebook page from 9 PM to 4 AM.\
We have posted the links for the broadcast on this story at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
The group is also planning a second investigation in our area.
They plan to head to Sumatra in the near future to check out the “ghost hearse” that reportedly stalks late-night drivers on Highway 65 from the train track crossing to Bloody Bluff Road.
And if you have a ghost story of your own you would like to check out, you can contact KnightEyes Investigations via their facebook page, by email at kepinvestigations@outlook.com or by phone at 850-867-8872.
Watch the Orman House investigation live at this link: https://www.facebook.com/KEPInvestigations/
http://live.oysterradio.com/