Gulf County Sheriff's office investigating Wewahitchka shooting

Gulf County Sheriff's officers are investigating a shooting that happened in Wewahitchka on Saturday.
The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 9 o'clok Saturday night reporting a female has been shot on Old Dairy Farm Road in Wewahitchka.
Deputies arrived within minutes and discovered an adult female laying on the ground being treated by EMS for an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Bay Medical Sacred Heart in Panama City where she underwent emergency surgery.
The GCSO Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation and said that based on statements made by the victim and witnesses the shooting is being considered an accident at this time.
Investigators are continuing the investigation and will learn more when the victim is able to give an in-depth interview.
