Hunting and conservation news from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

March/April
FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet
The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
Taking stock of turkey talk
Automated recording devices strategically placed to pick up gobbling near Tallahassee (Tall Timbers Research Station) and Gainesville gave biologists new insights – and prompted new questions – about wild turkey behavior. First, the pattern of gobbling frequency across the morning period was similar at both locations, with most gobbling occurring early and then quickly tailing off. However, the timing was slightly different at each site with gobbling beginning slightly later at the Gainesville site. Although we don’t know the reason for certain, one possible explanation is related to tree cover and its impacts on when sunlight is able to penetrate the trees. The Gainesville site was more densely forested and may explain the slightly later gobbling start.
Learn more about wild turkey management.
Tell us what you think!
FWC staff have drafted proposed rules to expand small game hunting opportunities on selected wildlife management areas. These rule changes, which will be considered at the April Commission meeting, would impact the 2017-2018 hunting season.
Small game hunting seasons offer sustainable and accessible opportunities to experience the benefits of hunting. Expanding small game hunting opportunities on public lands aligns with FWC initiatives to engage more people in the outdoors and create future conservation stewards.
FWC's Summer Camps – outdoor adventure that’s safe, affordable and fun!
Is there a young person in your life who dreams about learning how to shoot a bow and arrow or .22, build a campfire, and use a map and compass? We offer specially designed summer camp programs where youth can receive their hunter safety certification, expand on archery and bowhunting basics, practice their target shooting skills and learn about everything from wildlife conservation to outdoor skills such as fishing and paddling. Our camps are available for children who have completed 3rd grade and up. Spots are limited and filling fast, so register your kids today for the experience of a lifetime!
How you can help conserve mottled ducks
As Easter approaches, many parents think about buying mallard ducklings for their children. Before doing that, you should be aware of the downsides, especially the negative effect on Florida’s native mottled duck.
Some people assume that once a domestic duck is fully grown it’s OK to release them into the wild. However, releasing domestic mallards is illegal. Florida law also requires that anyone possessing, buying or selling mallard ducks have a permit from the FWC. In addition, the birds, which can live up to 10 years, must be kept in a cage.
These rules are in place because released ducks pose a serious threat to our native mottled duck population. Domestic ducks can interbreed with mottled ducks, which results in fewer purebred mottled ducks. If it’s not stopped, this hybridization could result in the Florida mottled duck becoming extinct.
In addition to never releasing store-bought ducks, please don’t feed or shelter domestic mallards and consider removing any from your property. You can get the proper permit from the FWC, and new permits are available April 1. For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Mallard.
5 reasons to buy a hunting license
1. Participate in wild turkey season, which runs through April 9 south of State Road 70 and April 23 North of State Road 70, except for Holmes County, which runs through April 2.
2. Contribute to conservation. When hunters purchase hunting licenses as well as firearms, ammunition and archery equipment, they support wildlife conservation through the Wildlife Restoration Program
3. Makes a great gift for birthdays, anniversaries and other holidays. We even have gift cards!
4. Possibly enjoy and share locally sourced, healthy and delicious meals.
5. Take part in other 2017/2018 hunting opportunities.
Get your hunting license today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
Please participate in FWC’s annual deer survey
The FWC has contracted with Responsive Management, a survey research firm specializing in natural resource and outdoor recreation issues, to conduct studies on Florida hunters’ participation in deer hunting.
During April and May, you may receive a phone call from Responsive Management asking you to participate in a survey about your deer hunting experiences. Licensed hunters will be randomly selected to participate in the study to ensure it is scientifically valid. If you receive a call, please consider participating in the study. It is important that all hunters respond because this information will help us better understand hunters’ participation, harvest, preferences, opportunities, needs, and opinions.
Depending on which carrier you use, the call will display as coming from Responsive Management, area code 540, or unknown. You also may receive an email from Responsive Management requesting your participation in the survey.
If you have any questions about the study, please contact deer.management@MyFWC.com.
Shortcuts
Take a hunter safety course
Hunter safety courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. Students can attend a no-cost traditional classroom course. Or they can complete the classroom portion online, and FWC’s website offers several course options. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day.
Visit MyFWC.com/NewHunter
The new hunter website provides a roadmap to help new hunters more easily navigate the opportunities and requirements in Florida. It pulls together links and information about hunter safety, regulations, license and permits, youth and family quota hunts, special seasons for youth, programs for new hunters, links to partner websites, and more.
Learn more about hunting in Florida at MyFWC.com/Hunting.
