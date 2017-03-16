Thursday, March 16, 2017
Project Impact Spring Break Camp begins on Monday in Apalachicola
Spring break is coming up for Franklin County students March 20th through the 24th and the City of Apalachicola’s project Impact program will give local children somewhere to go.
The City’s Project Impact will host their annual FREE Spring Break Camp from Monday, March 20th through Friday, March 24th from 8 am to 4 pm each day at the City Municipal Complex – the old Apalachicola High School.
The camp is open to Grades Kindergarten through 12th grade with a variety of activities offered throughout the day and all students will receive free lunch and snack.
The camp will include field trips to local lighthouses and other sites and on Wednesday, the Tallahassee Museum will bring live animals to the auditorium.
There will also be a trip to Panama City Beach to visit Gulf World.
Other activities include a 2-day Pottery workshop, arts and crafts classes, mini-trampoline classes and Sports tournaments.
If you would like more information about this program, please contact Nadine Kahn at 850-370- 0145 or email at nkahn@cityofapalachicola.com.
