Recreational fishing for gag grouper opens on April 1st in state waters off the coast of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties.
The regional season will remain open through June 30th.
The season also includes all waters of the Apalachicola Bay and Indian Pass, including those in Gulf County, and all waters of the Steinhatchee River, including those in Dixie County.
Gag grouper can be landed on the Gulf County side of Indian Pass and the Dixie County side of the Steinhatchee River, but can’t be taken ashore in other areas that are closed to harvest.
The gag grouper recreational harvest minimum size limit is 24 inches total length and the bag limit is two gag grouper per person.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is considering requests for a longer season in our area, and are currently gathering public input on potential changes.
The FWC will meet in April in Tallahassee where staff plan to present a draft proposal keeping the April through June season, and adding a September through December season.
If the proposal is approved, it will need to come back before the Commission in June for final approval, but could be in place in time for anglers to participate in a fall season later this year.
If you would like to comment on the proposal, visit MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments to learn more or to submit written input.
For your comments to be considered at the April meeting, submit input they need to be submitted no later than April 12.
