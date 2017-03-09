The City of Apalachicola recognized as a 2017 Healthy Weight Community Champion

The City of Apalachicola was officially recognized by the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday as 2017 Healthy Weight Community Champions.
Healthiest Weight Florida is a public-private collaboration bringing together state agencies, not for profit organizations, businesses, and entire communities to help Floridians make consistent, informed choices about healthy eating and active living.
The Healthy Weight Community Champions recognition is for communities that have implemented various policies that have been shown to increase physical activity and improve nutrition for residents.
In recent years the city have installed a number of walking options including fit-trail and multi-use trails.
Apalachicola also support a farmers market on public property at Scipio Creek.
David Walker, with the Florida Department of Health in Franklin County, presented a certificate during the city commission meeting Tuesday evening.
Apalachicola is one of 98 communities around the state receiving the recognition.
The city was also recognized in 2015 and 2016.
