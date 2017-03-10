Wildfire risk is high in Florida - take precautions

State officials are warning Florida residents that Florida’s wildfire risk is very high for this time of year.
Below average rainfall for the last four to five months has significantly increased the state’s wildfire risk and Dry conditions and gusty winds have led to erratic and dangerous wildfire activity recently.
Dangerous wildfire conditions are expected to continue to increase over the next few months.
To minimize the wildfire risk, officials are asking residents and visitors to do their part, including: Never leave any fire unattended.
Report any suspicious fire by calling 911.
Do not burn yard waste during dry, windy conditions, and do not toss cigarettes or other lighted materials out of car windows.
Moreover, homeowners are reminded to clear leaves and pine needles from their roof and gutters, remove dead vegetation from around the home and trim trees and limbs within 15 foot of a chimney.
To see the locations of all active wildfires in Florida, the public can download the “FLBurnTools” app in Apple’s App Store or on Google Play.
