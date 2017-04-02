2nd Harvest Mobile Food Pantry coming to Eastpoint today from 5 till 7

Centennial Bank and America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend are teaming up to bring a mobile food pantry to Eastpoint on Thursday.
This is the first of two mobile pantry events planned for the area.
On average, each Second Harvest mobile pantry event delivers 8,000 to12,000 pounds of fresh foods, healthy non-perishable foods and bakery goods to 150-200 individuals representing 500 family members.
During this event they will have fresh chicken and turkey as well as vegetables including cabbage.
Centennial Bank will host the first mobile pantry at their Eastpoint location at 5 Jefferson Street on Thrsday, April 13th from 5 till 7 PM.
All residents of Franklin County who are at 130% of the federal poverty guidelines are eligible to pick up a bag of food for their families.
All you have to do is fill out a very short form and they will have recipes and foodstuffs to send home with you.
To learn more about the Second Harvest of the Big Bend, volunteer at an upcoming event or make food or monetary donation, visit just go online to www.FightingHunger.org/
