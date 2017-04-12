56 cats and 18 dogs found in a home in Carrabelle - Please help with a donation to the Franklin County Humane Society

The Franklin County Humane Society is in dire need of supplies and money after 56 cats and 18 dogs were brought to the animal shelter from a hoarding case in Carrabelle.
The Carrabelle police Department became aware of the situation on April 10th after receiving a tip of a possible animal neglect situation at 502 NW Avenue D.
Police Chief Gary Hunnings, accompanied by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Animal Control, and Franklin County Humane Society responded to the address owned by 73 year old Mary E. Thrash.
Thrash admitted to being in possession of an abundance of animals and willingly surrendered 19 animals to the Franklin County Humane Society.
The next day authorities returned to the home with a search warrant to locate and evaluate any other animals inside the residence.
The inside of the home was found to be in a hazardous state for both animals and humans due to the large number of animals living inside the home.
Thrash willingly surrendered the remaining animals to the Franklin County Humane Society.
dogs were surrendered, some in need of medical attention.
Thrash was issued a Notice to Appear for confinement of animals without sufficient food, water, exercise and change of air.
The animals are now be treated by the franklin county humane society and the group being overwhelmed by the sheer number of animals.
You can help by providing a monetary donation through their website at www.forgottenpets.org
Just click on the “How You can Help” link and you can make a donation through paypal.
You can also send a check to the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 Highway 65, Eastpoint, Forida 32328.
The humane society can also use lots of newspaper, paper towels, 12 gallon and 39 gallon trash bags, bleach, laundry detergent, clay cat litter and wet food for cats.
Just bring your donations to the shelter – again the address is 244 Highway 65 in Eastpoint.
