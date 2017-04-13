Air Commando Ruckers pass through Franklin County on annual trek to Pensacola

The 2017 Air Commando Ruckers made their way through Franklin County on Wednesday.
This is the sixth year 16 air commandos from Hurlburt field in Pensacola are rucking the 450 miles between Hurlburt Field and MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.
Rucking means they do the full hike with heavy packs – all of the participants are volunteers.
This event is a relay with teams of 4 rotating every three hours.
They began their trek in Tampa on April 17th and plan to arrive at Hurlburt Field in Penacola on April 14th.
Any money the group receives in donations goes to the Air Commando Association which gives support and financial assistance to wounded Air Force Special Operators, as well as to their families for travel, lodging, medical rehabilitation and treatments.
You can find out about supporting the cause or just follow the action on-line at the Air Commando Ruckers facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Air-Commando-Ruckers/274979869218743
http://live.oysterradio.com/