Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Will Be Closed for the First Two Weeks of May

The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center (ANERR) will undergo renovations in May. The center will be closed Tuesday, May 2 through Monday, May 15, and reopen on Tuesday, May 16. ANERR will still hold scheduled meetings or classes during this time. Meeting and class participants should park in the rear parking lot accessed by Millender Street.
The Nature Center has been open for 6 years, and over that time, more than 150,000 visitors have come to learn about the wonderful Apalachicola Bay estuary that supports us, and about the upstream watershed that supports the bay. This short closure will allow contractors and staff to repair parts that have worn down over those years, and to do a thorough maintenance of the aquariums. The Nature Center will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 16th, visitors will again be welcome to experience the refreshed River, Bay, and Gulf aquariums that demonstrate the interconnected estuarine ecosystem. Thank you for your continued support.
