Area 1612 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to Oyster Harvesting at sunrise on Wednesday.
Area 1612 is the conditionally approved Winter West Shellfish Harvest Area – it includes the Green Point Bar.
The Area has been closed since April the 9th because of high river levels.
River levels over 11 feet require the state to begin closing Oyster harvesting areas in the bay to insure water quality.
The Department of Agriculture says recent water sample show the water quality in the area is once again suitable for oyster harvesting.
