Coast Guard rescues man from sinking sailboat

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued a man from a sinking sailboat approximately 103 nautical miles southeast of Apalachicola, Florida, Saturday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard District Eight received a report of the sailing vessel Aegir taking on water and sinking with one person on board at 1:48 a.m.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater arrived on scene and hoisted the survivor.
The survivor was transported to Air Station Clearwater in stable condition.
Involved in the search were:
- MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
- MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Clearwater
- HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircrew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile
- Coast Guard Cutter Marlin crew
http://live.oysterradio.com/