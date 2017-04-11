Corps of Engineers will cut water flows to Apalachicola River in response to drought conditions

The overall conditions in the Flint Basin and Chattahoochee Basin are abnormally dry.
Last week Lake Lanier near Atlanta was about 8.6 feet below full pool.
Other reservoirs, including West Point and Walter F. George reservoirs, had water levels above normal.
By entering drought operations, the minimum flow into the Apalachicola River becomes 5,000 cubic feet per second to protect threatened and endangered species.
Current releases to the Apalachicola River from the Jim Woodruff Lock and Dam are approximately 12,100 cubic feet per second.
The Corps will maintain the minimum flow and store all available rainfall when possible until the basin recovers sufficiently to come out of drought operations.
