Eastpoint branch of public library to end Saturday hours beginning in May

The Franklin County Public library in Eastpoint will end Saturday hours beginning on May the 1st.
The library began opening on Saturdays in 2014 to give working people and people with children more opportunity to visit the library.
Library Director Lisa Vance said staying open on Saturday is no longer cost effective.
Starting in May the new hours will be 9 til 6 Monday through Friday.
Lance said they will revisit opening on Saturdays this winter when snowbirds are back in town.
