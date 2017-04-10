Eastpoint man drives semi into the Apalachicola Bay

An Eastpoint man drove a semi truck into the Apalachicola Bay last Friday after suffering a coughing fit.
The Highway patrol said 54 year old Rocky Shiver was heading east on Highway 98 just before 8 o'clock Friday morning; he was near 10th street in Eastpoint when he started coughing.
He accidentally turned right, went off the highway, and then went across the shoulder of the road and over a rock revetment before coming to a stop about 150 feet into the bay.
The truck did not overturn and Shiver was not injured.
Environmental officials from the Department of Environmental Protection were called to the scene and said there was no fuel leak.
A local contractor was called to remove the truck from the mud using an excavator.
