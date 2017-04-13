Florida Department of Corrections to Host Hiring Event at Gulf Correctional Institution
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Corrections will host a recruitment event at Gulf Correctional Institution.
WHAT:
The Florida Department of Corrections is seeking qualified individuals to join our agency. If possible, please bring the following: driver’s license, legible copy of birth certificate, social security card, high school diploma, GED or college transcripts and any name change documents (if applicable), such as a marriage certificate. Veterans and current reservists/Guardsmen should bring a copy of their DD-214 or military ID, respectively. If you would like to take the Criminal Justice Abilities Test (required for employment), please bring a money order in the amount of $12 made payable to the Florida Department of Corrections.
WHEN:
Friday, April 14, 2017, 9:00 a.m. CST (Please arrive no later than 8:30 a.m.)
WHERE:
Gulf Correctional Institution – Training Building
500 Ike Steele Road
Wewahitchka, Florida 32465
CONTACT:
For more information, please contact Recruitment Sergeant Melissa Jacobs at (850) 639-1483 or emailmelissa.jacobs@fdc.myflorida.com.
The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action Employer, and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in the workplace.
###
As Florida's largest state agency, the Department of Corrections employs 24,000 members statewide, incarcerates approximately 97,000 inmates and supervises nearly 140,000 offenders in the community.
