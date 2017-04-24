Franklin County awarded 90 thousand dollar solid waste grant

Franklin County has been awarded a state grant for the county landfill that provides money to help offset the costs of handling local solid waste.
The money is provided annually to counties with fewer than 100 thousand residents.
The grant will pay 90 thousand 909 dollars for landfill services.
The grant used to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, but it has been cut back over time.
Franklin County has used the money in the past primarily for capital outlay projects like buying new trucks and machinery.
