Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

MIA is ready to be adopted! She is the dog that was chained and sustained a severe laceration on the neck because of the chain. She spent weeks at Apalachicola Bay Animal Clinic recovering and now that she has healed and been spayed, she is ready for her forever home. We are looking for a home where she will be cared for and loved and never chained again. Please spread the word. This little girl is so deserving of a new life with a loving family.
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
