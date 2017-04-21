FSU Coastal and Marine Lab Open House this Saturday

The public is invited to the annual open house at FSU's Coastal and Marine Laboratory this Saturday from 10 to 3.
The theme of the 2017 Open House is “Coastal Literacy - connecting Marine Science and Society”
The event highlights the importance of improving human awareness of the linkages between healthy ecosystems and healthy societies.
The Open House will include lab tours as well as a tour of the 65 foot research vessel the Apalachee.
You can also see the Lab's shark jaw display, take part in a scavenger hunt and even try to pick up items with their remotely Operated Vehicle.
The lab is located on Highway 98 in St. Theresa.
FSU has operated the current laboratory since the late 1960s, when it was dedicated in the name of Edward Ball, founder of the St. Joe Paper Company.
Ball donated St. Joe property for the lab's use.
