FWC Job Announcement: FWRI #77907598, OPS F/W Biological Scientist II (Marine Turtles, Apalachicola)

OPS F/W Biological Scientist II - 77907598
Date: Apr 25, 2017
Location: EASTPOINT, FL, US, 32328
Requisition No: 9454
Agency: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Working Title: OPS F/W Biological Scientist II - 77907598
Position Number: 77907598
Salary: $15.00 per hour
Posting Closing Date: 04/30/2017
The State of Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) is seeking someone to assist primarily with activities associated with the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network (STSSN). Since 1980, the State of Florida, through FWRI has coordinated and maintained the state's STSSN. The FLSTSSN functions as a part of the nationwide STSSN, coordinated by the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS). This network is responsible for gathering data on and documenting all dead, sick, or injured (i.e., stranded) sea turtles. In Florida, stranded sea turtles are documented by FWRI staff biologists and by a network of permitted participants located around the state. Since 1980, about 50,000 stranded turtles have been documented by the Florida STSSN, averaging about 2,500 per year during the most recent five-year period. The documentation of stranded sea turtles is an important component of monitoring the status of sea turtle populations and provides an opportunity to identify and address mortality factors.
The primary functions of this position include responding or coordinating the response to reports of stranded sea turtles and documenting the incident; transporting sick or injured sea turtles to rehabilitation facilities; transporting dead turtles for necropsy; assisting with necropsies; providing training and guidance for STSSN participants; interacting with STSSN participants to maintain effective communication; coordinating response to cold-stunning events; and managing the federal grant that primarily supports this position.
A secondary function of this position will be to assist with FWRI’s statewide and index nesting beach survey programs. This includes visiting sea turtle nesting beach survey programs in northwest Florida to ensure methodologies are appropriate and standardized and to provide guidance for overcoming any issues of concern. Additional duties may include nesting beach data collection, verification, and entry.
This position requires the incumbent to work one weekend day.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
A bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with a major in one of the biological sciences and one year of professional biological experience in a field or laboratory program; or a master's degree from an accredited college or university in one of the biological sciences.
Desired qualifications include:
Knowledge of sea turtle biology and conservation, especially pertaining to sea turtles in Florida and knowledge of the terminology and methodology used when collecting data on stranded sea turtles and when conducting sea turtle nesting beach surveys. The ability to communicate effectively and positively, both orally and in writing, with a wide range of people (biological and conservation professionals, agency personnel, law enforcement personnel, private citizens, and media representatives) and to establish and maintain effective working relationships. The ability and desire to develop long-term partnerships with all STSSN participants and with regional sea turtle nesting beach surveyors. The ability to plan, organize, and coordinate work assignments, to multi-task, and to work independently. The ability to perform field work under various field conditions, including some heavy (up to 50 lbs) lifting, and to organize and maintain field notes. The ability to drive a large pick-up truck, pull trailers, and maintain a valid driver’s license. Skill in the use Microsoft Office Software, web-based databases, and in mapping and interpreting spatial data.
WHAT IS OPS EMPLOYMENT? Other Personal Services (OPS) temporary employer/employee relationship used solely for accomplishing short term or intermittent tasks. OPS employees do not fill established positions and may not be assigned the duties of any vacant authorized position. OPS employees are at-will employees and are subject to actions such as pay changes, changes to work assignment and terminations at the pleasure of the agency head or designee.
WHAT BENEFITS ARE APPLICABLE TO OPS EMPLOYEES? • State of Florida 401(a) FICA Alternative Plan - mandatory • Workers' Compensation - mandatory • Reemployment Assistance (Unemployment Compensation) - mandatory • Participation in state group insurance (must meet eligibility requirements. Consult with People First Staffing for details.) • Deferred Compensation - voluntary • Employee Assistance Program - voluntary
WHAT BENEFITS ARE NOT APPLICABLE TO OPS EMPLOYEES? • Any form of paid leave • Paid holidays • Participation in the Florida Retirement System • Reinstatement rights or retention rights
The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action Employer, and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in the workplace.
Candidates requiring a reasonable accommodation, as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, must notify the agency hiring authority and/or People First Service Center (1-866-663-4735). Notification to the hiring authority must be made in advance to allow sufficient time to provide the accommodation.
The State of Florida supports a Drug-Free workplace. All employees are subject to reasonable suspicion drug testing in accordance with Section 112.0455, F.S., Drug-Free Workplace Act.
Nearest Major Market: Tallahassee
