Governor Rick Scott Appoints Richard Watson as Franklin County Tax Collector

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced the appointment of Richard Watson as the Franklin County Tax Collector.
Watson, 69, of Saint George Island, owns and operates Richard Watson, LLC and is a realtor with Century 21 Collins Realty Inc. Watson earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas and his law degree from Emory University. He is appointed to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of James Harris Jr., for a term beginning April 10, 2017, and ending November 13, 2018.
