Join Us in Crawfordville For a Conversation on Your Community's Future

Florida will welcome an additional six million residents between now and 2030- is Wakulla County prepared?
You are invited to help plan the future of your region by joining us for a Florida 2030 Town Hall on Thursday, April 27, hosted by the Wakulla County Board of Commissioners and the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce.
The Florida Chamber Foundation's Florida 2030 research project is reaching all 67 counties in Florida through a series of interactive town hall events. This two-year initiative is engaging business and community leaders in identifying key trends and factors that drive regional economies.
We need your voice to understand the issues that impact your community. Register today to confirm your place in this important conversation.
April 27, 2017, 12:30-2:00 p.m.
CareerSource Capital Region
2932 Crawfordville Hwy
Crawfordville, FL 32327
Here’s what you can do to prepare for this meeting:
- SHARE YOUR FEEDBACK by taking our survey, whether you have 5 or 15 minutes.
- WATCH the Florida Chamber’s Florida 2030 video to learn more.
For more information, contact Whitney Harris at wharris@flfoundation.org or by phone at (850) 521-1237.
