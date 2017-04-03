Monday, April 3, 2017
Long time Franklin County tax collector charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor
Long -time Franklin County Tax Collector James A. Harris, Jr. was arrested Friday and is facing charges of having sex with a minor.
Harris is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 17 year old boy.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Harris became the subject of investigation after deputies were called to a home in Eastpoint Friday regarding a complaint that an adult had had some type of sexual activity with a person under 17 years of age.
The investigation led deputies to arrest James Harris Jr. on a second degree felony charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor 16 to 17 years of age.
He was booked into the Franklin County jail and released Saturday morning after posting a $5,000 bond.
Harris has served as Franklin County's tax collector since 1992.
He ran unopposed for the office in 2016 and just began his 7th term in office.
