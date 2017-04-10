Mexico Beach monthly Newsletter for April

|Whether you are planning to get a tan, go fishing, or just relax with a good book on our sandy beaches, we are ready. Our beaches are family friendly, the Gulf is pristine, and we are ready for lots of fun in the sun. Please come join us!
We love our beaches and we love all who enjoy them. Please remember to take your items with you at the end of your beach day. Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|Mexico Beach is the perfect place to say "I Do"! For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit www.mexicobeach.com.
|CASEY & LUCIE
|This month, we welcomed Casey and his bride, Lucie, who is originally from the Manchester, England, area. Lucie was enjoying the Panhandle when she met Casey, who is serving in the Navy and was stationed down here. After their romantic beach wedding, they were headed off to Washington, D.C., for Casey’s next assignment. Congratulations, Casey and Lucie!
|
|Mexico Beach 17th Annual Photography Contest
|Now to July 31
|Our 17th annual photography contest has begun, and photographs can be submitted now until July 31. Mexico Beach is a beautiful place and there are lots of tremendous locations to photograph. All pictures must be taken within the Mexico Beach City limits, and a complete list of categories and rules can be found here: http://mexicobeach.com/calendar_event/. The winning photographs will be displayed in the Mexico Beach Welcome Center after judging.
|
|
|Mexico Beach Ling Ding Tournament
|April 14 – 16
|The 2017 Mexico Beach Ling Ding Tournament is planned and all anglers are tasked to gear up. The captains meeting will be held Thursday, April 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the El Governor Motel. The fishing tournament will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and weigh-in will take place at the Mexico Beach Marina. Boat entry is only $175, with cash prizes for first, second, and third places. This tournament draws anglers from all over the Southeast! Registration is open at the Mexico Beach Marina.
|
|
|Gulf Coast Salute Air Show
|April 22 – 23
|What could be more exciting than an air show? Tyndall Air Force Base will be hosting the Gulf Coast Salute, which will feature the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and the Air Force Thunderbirds. This is a free event and the gates will be open to the public on April 22 and 23. Bring the family to enjoy this exciting show!
|
|
|Spring Beach Blast Triathlon and Duathlon
|April 29
|The Spring Beach Blast Triathlon and Duathlon is set for Saturday, April 29. The race offers both a sprint and an Olympic distance run in either a triathlon or duathlon style race. Athletes can pick the race and distance that meets their needs. All races start from the same spot on the beautiful beaches, and the bike and run venture through both Mexico Beach and St. Joe Beach. Volunteers are welcome; just call the Mexico Beach Welcome Center at (850) 648-8196. Beach Blast is sanctioned by USA Triathlon.
|
|
|Forgotten Coast en Plein Air – America’s Great Paint-Out
|May 4 – 15
|The 12th Annual Forgotten Coast en Plein Air - America's Great Paint-Out will kick off on May 4 with artist receptions and demonstrations. Nationally known artists gather to capture what some believe to be the last vestige of authentic Old Florida. Artists can be seen painting alongside the roads overlooking the Gulf from Mexico Beach to Alligator Point, as well as in out-of-the-way settings. The event comprises daily artist demonstrations, workshops, and sales of locally created art. For more information on exhibits, receptions, and artist demonstrations, or for a complete schedule of events, click here.
|
|SHRIMP AND PINEAPPLE
SUMMER SALAD
|With summer upon us, this very easy to make salad adds a cool selection to your summer meals.
|INGREDIENTS
|2 cups cooked shrimp meat, chopped
1 cup red bell pepper, chopped
1 cup fresh pineapple, chopped
1 avocado, chopped
½ red onion, chopped
½ bunch cilantro, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 serrano pepper, minced
2 limes, juiced
Salt and pepper to taste
|DIRECTIONS
|Stir together all ingredients in a bowl until evenly combined. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour before serving. Remove from fridge, serve, and enjoy!
|The MBARA has published another great cookbook (3rd edition) and it’s now available to you! With 280 recipes, there are some great meals you can prepare and enjoy. If you would like a copy, you can visit www.MBARA.org for more information.
|ALL ABOUT THE USA
Who knew there were so many interesting facts about the United States of America?
Here are a few of our favorites:
- The state of Florida is larger than England.
- The world's longest shared border is between the United States and Canada (3,987 miles).
- The city of Beaver, Oklahoma, is the Cow Chip Throwing Capital of the World (the competition is in April).
- John Hancock was the only man to sign the Declaration of Independence on the fourth of July; most of the others signed on August 2, 1776.
- The cable cars in San Francisco and the Saint Charles streetcar in New Orleans are national monuments.
- Chittenango, New York, is the birthplace of L. Frank Baum (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz). It has a yellow brick road and hosts a yearly Oz-Stravaganza, a multi-day festival to celebrate the love of all things Oz.
- Maine is the only state that shares a border with only one other state (New Hampshire).
- When the London Bridge, built in 1831, started to disintegrate, it was moved stone by stone from London and reconstructed in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
|
ADDRESS
102 Canal Parkway
Mexico Beach, FL 32456
|©2016 Mexico Beach Community Development Council | (850) 648-8196 or (888) 723-2546 | info@mexicobeach.com
102 Canal Parkway, Mexico Beach, FL 32456 | Unsubscribe