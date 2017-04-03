NORTH FLORIDA RESIDENTS AND VISITORS ADVISED TO PREPARE FOR POTENTIALLY SEVERE WEATHER

TALLAHASSEE – State and local emergency management officials are recommending residents and visitors in North Florida stay alert as a cold front moves into the area today. This weather system will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Have a NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio in your home of office to receive warnings from the National Weather and follow all instructions from local officials.
Governor Scott said, “In Florida, we know how quickly weather can change and the damage it can cause if we are not prepared. As this storm system enters our state, it is incredibly important that families and visitors across North Florida monitor local media outlets and be ready to take immediate action in case of tornadoes or flash flooding. I also encourage Floridians to look out for their neighbors and lend a helping hand to those who may need it. The Florida Division of Emergency Management is working closely with local partners in North Florida and we will continue to closely monitor weather throughout the day and issue important updates to keep Floridians informed.”
“The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of North Florida at high risk of severe weather through this afternoon,” said State Meteorologist Amy Godsey. “Residents, visitors and businesses should monitor this weather and be ready to act if warnings are issued.”
Tornado watches may be issued throughout the day. Residents and visitors to the state should monitor local media outlets and ensure that their NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio alert settings are turned on. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been reported as sighted, or has appeared on radar in the area.
If severe weather threatens your area, be sure to follow these important safety tips:
· Ensure your NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio is on and programmed for your area or stay tuned to a trusted local media outlet for the most current weather situation.
· Ensure your disaster supply kit is prepared and heed all instructions from local officials.
· Know what you would do in the event of a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch or warning.
· If a tornado warning is issued for your area seek shelter immediately in an interior room, away from windows.
· If thunder roars, go indoors. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning and should seek shelter immediately.
· Be aware that flash flooding can occur. If there is any possibility of a flash flood, move immediately to higher ground. Do not wait for instructions to move.
· Be aware of stream, drainage channels, canyons and areas known to flood suddenly. Flash floods can occur in these areas without typical warnings such as rain clouds or heavy rain.
· NEVER drive through flooded roadways as road beds may be washed out under flood waters, and just one foot of fast-moving flood water can move most cars off the road.
