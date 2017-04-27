Operation Outdoor Freedom offers free fishing trip to wounded veterans

Wounded veterans in Florida are being invited to register for a free offshore fishing trip launching from Carrabelle in June.
The fishing trip is being done through the Operation Outdoor Freedom program which provides wounded veterans opportunities to get outdoors for recreation and rehabilitation.
Since Operation Outdoor Freedom was launched in 2011, more than 2,900 wounded veterans have participated in hunting, fishing, boating and other recreational events at no cost.
Space for the offshore fishing trip is limited, so eligible veterans need to visit OperationOutdoorFreedom.com as soon as possible to register for the trip.
The fishing trip is scheduled for June 20th and will also include dinner the night before the trip as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner on the day of the fishing trip.
Registration is open through June the 1st.
Participants will be drawn at random prior to the event and will be notified by email.
Again, eligible veterans can apply on-line at www.OperationOutdoorFreedom.com.
