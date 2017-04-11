Rick Watson named Franklin County tax collector

St. George Island resident Rick Watson will serve a Franklin County's tax collector until an election for the position is held in November, 2018.
Governor Rick Scott announced the appointment on Monday; Watson was sworn into office on Monday afternoon.
Watson will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of long-time tax collector Jimmy Harris who was arrested on March 31st and is now facing felony charges for sexual activity with a 17 year old boy.
Watson's term will end on November 13th, 2018.
Rick Watson is 69 years old; he is a realtor with Century 21 Collins Realty.
In 2015 he was named by the governor to represent District 1 on the Franklin County Commission to fill a vacancy left when commissioner Pinki Jackel became Supervisor of Elections.
He filled that seat until last November when he lost the election to Eastpoint resident Ricky Jones.
