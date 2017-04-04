Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf Gift Shop Reaches $100,000 Milestone

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (April 3, 2017) – Since opening in late 2010, the Gift Shop at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf has been a popular spot for patients, visitors, and the community. It’s this support that recently helped the shop reach a milestone in total sales of $100,000.
Staffed by hospital volunteers and operated by the Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf Guild, all Gift Shop profits go directly back to the hospital through purchases of new equipment and educational awards for hospital staff, as well as to the outreach efforts of the Guild. Through sales, membership dues, and fundraisers, the Guild and its volunteers play a central role in the hospital’s success.
“We can’t thank the Guild and the volunteers enough for everything they do for Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf. We’re so grateful to have this wonderful community that’s always been so supportive of our Sacred Heart mission,” said Mary Jim Montgomery, Vice President of Patient Care Services.
The Gift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9am-4pm and can be reached at (850) 229-5727.
Hospital volunteers for the Gift Shop and other areas are always welcome. Call Wes Richardson, Volunteer Coordinator, at (850) 229-5603 to learn how to join the team.
For more information about Sacred Heart on the Gulf, please visit www.sacred-heart.org/Gulf
http://live.oysterradio.com/