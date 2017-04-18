Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf to Host New Provider Meet and Greet Apr. 20

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (April 17, 2017) – Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf (SHHG) will host a Meet & Greet event with the newest Sacred Heart providers serving Gulf and Franklin Counties on Thursday, April 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Thirsty Goat at The Port Inn, 501 Monument Ave., in Port St. Joe. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served throughout the evening.
The Meet and Greet reception will give patients and community members the opportunity to meet the new physicians in a non-clinical setting and to become more familiar with the services they offer as well as a chance to meet current providers who’ve been serving the area. In order to better serve the community, SHHG has recently added a new Hospitalist and several new physicians specializing in areas such as Cardiology, Primary Care. The new specialties and services lines added recently at SHHG have been a direct result of the needs throughout the community
For more information or to register for this event, please call Wes Richardson at (850) 229-5603. For more information about Sacred Heart on the Gulf, please visitwww.sacred-heart.org/Gulf
http://live.oysterradio.com/