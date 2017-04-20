Thursday, April 20, 2017
Some playground equipment at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint is off-limits because of rust
Some of the playground equipment at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint has been closed to the public.
Park and Recreation director Fonda Davis said the largest playground piece that includes slides and bridges is rusted and is no longer safe to use.
Signs and plastic barriers have been placed on the equipment warning people to stay off of it.
The playground was relocated to its current location last year and even though there is some new equipment, some of the older playground equipment was repaired and moved to the new location.
The rusted section has been in use for many years and Fonda said it is in pretty bad shape.
Parks and Rec is looking for replacement parts for the playground equipment.
If they can't find parts they may have to replace the whole piece.
