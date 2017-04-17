State officials ask for the public's help in reporting arson fires

There have been over 240 wildfires this year caused by arson – and state officials are asking the public to help fight this growing problem especially as Florida moves deeper ino wildfire season.
Arson wildfires in Florida have increased nearly 70 percent compared to this time last year.
Florida has a 12 month wildfire season, but most large fires occur during the spring.
More than 100 wildfires are currently burning across the state and forecasts predict heightened wildfire danger for the next few months.
April, May and June typically receive less rainfall than other months, which tends to increase the number and severity of wildfires.
To report suspicious wildfire activity, first call 911 and then contact the state’s Arson Alert Hotline at 1-800-342-5869.
Callers to the arson hotline can remain anonymous and information which leads to the arrest and conviction of a wildland arsonist could result in a reward up to $5,000.
And remember there is currently a ban on almost all type of outdoor fires on St. George Island.
Governor Rick Scott has also declared a statewide state of emergency because of the wildfire risk.
