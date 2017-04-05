The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a convicted sexual offender from Carrabelle who is no longer at his listed address and is now wanted on at least two charges.
The Sheriff's office is seeking 40 year old Gary Lamar Denny.
His last known address was 279 Baywood Drive in Carrabelle.
Investigators say Denny is wanted on charges of sexual battery, victim physically incapacitated and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
They feel he may have fled to Georgia.
The Sheriff's office said Denny may be driving a blue Chevy Trailblazer with a camo Costa sticker in the back window.
If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Franklin County Sheriffs Office immediately at 850-670-8500.
http://live.oysterradio.com/