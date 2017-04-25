FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 25, 2017
Wounded Veterans Invited to Participate in Free Gulf Coast Fishing Trip
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam invites Florida’s wounded veterans to register for a free offshore fishing trip launching from Carrabelle, Florida, on Tuesday, June 20. Space is limited, so eligible veterans must visit OperationOutdoorFreedom.com to register for the trip, and additional information on the event can be found here. Since Operation Outdoor Freedom was launched in 2011, more than 2,900 wounded veterans have participated in hunting, fishing, boating and other recreational events at no cost.
“Operation Outdoor Freedom is a special way of connecting the natural resources our state is blessed with to the men and women who’ve courageously and selflessly put their lives on the line,” said Commissioner Adam H. Putnam. “It’s the least we can do for those who have done so much for us.”
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, organizes and hosts the events where participants can fish, hunt, boat and more. Outdoor excursions are held regularly on state forests and private lands throughout Florida and are funded through private donations.
Participants will be drawn at random prior to the event and will be notified by email.
Visit OperationOutdoorFreedom.com for more information about how Operation Outdoor Freedom is working to honor Florida’s wounded veterans and how to get involved. All funding for Operation Outdoor Freedom is generated through private donations and support.
